For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, is Wyatt Johnston a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Wyatt Johnston score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnston stats and insights

  • In six of 17 games this season, Johnston has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
  • He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 47 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks eighth.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.4 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Johnston recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:31 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 6-3
11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 3 2 1 19:38 Away W 8-3
11/11/2023 Jets 2 1 1 15:14 Away W 3-2
11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:52 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 17:28 Home L 3-2
11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:45 Away L 2-0
11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:55 Away W 4-3
11/1/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:59 Away W 4-3

Stars vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

