The UTEP Miners (2-0) will face the California Golden Bears (1-0) at 12:30 AM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.

UTEP vs. Cal Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 12:30 AM ET

12:30 AM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

UTEP Top Players (2022-23)

Shamar Givance: 11.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Calvin Solomon: 9.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Tae Hardy: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Ze'Rik Onyema: 7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Otis Frazier III: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Cal Top Players (2022-23)

Lars Thiemann: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Joel Brown: 6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Kuany Kuany: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Grant Newell: 8.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Sam Alajiki: 6.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

UTEP vs. Cal Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UTEP Rank UTEP AVG Cal AVG Cal Rank 262nd 68.5 Points Scored 58.3 362nd 127th 68.5 Points Allowed 70.1 177th 183rd 31.7 Rebounds 27.7 351st 54th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 6.7 317th 352nd 4.9 3pt Made 4.9 352nd 268th 12.0 Assists 9.6 358th 350th 15.0 Turnovers 11.9 189th

