The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-4) will be trying to break a four-game losing streak when hosting the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oral Roberts Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles put up an average of 83.4 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 73.3 the Vaqueros give up.

Oral Roberts has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 73.3 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley is 0-3 when it allows fewer than 83.4 points.

The Vaqueros score 59.3 points per game, 17.7 fewer points than the 77.0 the Golden Eagles give up.

The Vaqueros shoot 37.4% from the field, 6.3% lower than the Golden Eagles allow defensively.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule