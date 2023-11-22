The UT Arlington Mavericks (1-0) will meet the Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UT Arlington vs. Alcorn State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Arlington Top Players (2022-23)

  • Chendall Weaver: 9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kyron Gibson: 11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Shemar Wilson: 10.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
  • Marion Humphrey: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Aaron Johnson-Cash: 7.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alcorn State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Byron Joshua: 11 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jeremiah Kendall: 11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dominic Brewton: 12 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Dekedran Thorn: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Keondre Montgomery: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Arlington vs. Alcorn State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UT Arlington Rank UT Arlington AVG Alcorn State AVG Alcorn State Rank
314th 66.4 Points Scored 67.7 280th
123rd 68.4 Points Allowed 70.6 195th
69th 33.6 Rebounds 31.2 220th
11th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 10.4 35th
285th 6.4 3pt Made 5.1 346th
143rd 13.5 Assists 9.8 355th
272nd 12.8 Turnovers 11.8 175th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.