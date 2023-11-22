The Alcorn State Braves (1-5) will be attempting to halt a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at College Park Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UT Arlington vs. Alcorn State matchup.

UT Arlington vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Arlington vs. Alcorn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UT Arlington Moneyline Alcorn State Moneyline BetMGM UT Arlington (-8.5) 144.5 -450 +325 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UT Arlington (-8.5) 144.5 -450 +330 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Arlington vs. Alcorn State Betting Trends (2022-23)

UT Arlington covered 13 times in 27 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times in Mavericks games.

Alcorn State covered 15 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

The Braves and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 29 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.