How to Watch UT Arlington vs. Alcorn State on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Alcorn State Braves (1-5) will attempt to snap a five-game road losing streak at the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
UT Arlington vs. Alcorn State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other WAC Games
UT Arlington Stats Insights
- Last season, the Mavericks had a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.3% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Braves' opponents made.
- UT Arlington went 9-4 when it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Mavericks were the 69th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Braves finished 220th.
- Last year, the Mavericks recorded 66.4 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 70.6 the Braves allowed.
- UT Arlington had a 6-1 record last season when putting up more than 70.6 points.
UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UT Arlington put up 72.9 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 61.5 points per contest.
- The Mavericks surrendered 66.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.5 in away games.
- Looking at three-pointers, UT Arlington fared better at home last season, making 7.0 threes per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 31.2% three-point percentage in road games.
UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Texas-Tyler
|W 95-64
|College Park Center
|11/16/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 82-80
|The Pit
|11/19/2023
|@ Arizona
|L 101-56
|McKale Center
|11/22/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|College Park Center
|11/25/2023
|Texas State
|-
|College Park Center
|11/29/2023
|Abilene Christian
|-
|College Park Center
