Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tyler County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Tyler County, Texas, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tyler County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodville High School at Buna High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Buna, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
