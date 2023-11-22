Texas Tech vs. Villanova November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) play the Villanova Wildcats (1-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 airing on ESPN Networks.
Texas Tech vs. Villanova Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
Texas Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- De'Vion Harmon: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kevin Obanor: 14.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaylon Tyson: 10.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Daniel Batcho: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Pop Isaacs: 11.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Villanova Top Players (2022-23)
- Eric Dixon: 15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Caleb Daniels: 14.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Slater: 9.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cam Whitmore: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mark Armstrong: 5.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Texas Tech vs. Villanova Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Texas Tech Rank
|Texas Tech AVG
|Villanova AVG
|Villanova Rank
|136th
|73.3
|Points Scored
|69.6
|224th
|141st
|69.0
|Points Allowed
|67.7
|102nd
|114th
|32.7
|Rebounds
|29.2
|306th
|133rd
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|6.0
|341st
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|8.7
|49th
|186th
|12.9
|Assists
|11.1
|324th
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|9.4
|11th
