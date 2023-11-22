The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Villanova Wildcats (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena, airing at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN2.

Texas Tech vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

Texas Tech Stats Insights

The Red Raiders' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats had given up to their opponents (43.7%).

Texas Tech went 12-5 when it shot higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Red Raiders were the 114th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 341st.

The Red Raiders put up an average of 73.3 points per game last year, 5.6 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 67.7 points last season, Texas Tech went 15-7.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Texas Tech scored 77.4 points per game last season, 11.4 more than it averaged on the road (66).

At home, the Red Raiders gave up 68.4 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 72.1.

Texas Tech drained more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.3%) than away (33.5%).

