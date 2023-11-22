The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-3) hope to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Texas State Bobcats (2-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas State vs. Southern Utah matchup.

Texas State vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas State vs. Southern Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas State Moneyline Southern Utah Moneyline BetMGM Texas State (-3.5) 144.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Texas State vs. Southern Utah Betting Trends (2022-23)

Texas State won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

The Bobcats and their opponents combined to go over the point total 17 out of 31 times last season.

Southern Utah compiled a 15-13-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 15 of the Thunderbirds' games last season hit the over.

