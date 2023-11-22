The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-3) travel to face the Texas State Bobcats (2-3) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas State vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Texas State Stats Insights

This season, the Bobcats have a 39.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.3% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Thunderbirds' opponents have made.

The Thunderbirds are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bobcats sit at 298th.

The Bobcats record 13.5 fewer points per game (63.0) than the Thunderbirds allow (76.5).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Texas State fared better at home last season, averaging 66.1 points per game, compared to 63.9 per game on the road.

Defensively the Bobcats played worse in home games last year, surrendering 68.2 points per game, compared to 66.6 away from home.

In home games, Texas State sunk 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (4.1) than in away games (4.3). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (28.9%) compared to on the road (30.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas State Upcoming Schedule