The Northern Kentucky Norse (0-2) will face the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Texas A&M-CC vs. Northern Kentucky Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Texas A&M-CC Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-CC Top Players (2022-23)

Isaac Mushila: 14.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Terrion Murdix: 13.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Trey Tennyson: 15.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Jackson: 7.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK De'Lazarus Keys: 6.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

Marques Warrick: 18.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Sam Vinson: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Chris Brandon: 6.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK Xavier Rhodes: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK Trey Robinson: 7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M-CC vs. Northern Kentucky Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Kentucky Rank Northern Kentucky AVG Texas A&M-CC AVG Texas A&M-CC Rank 276th 67.8 Points Scored 80.1 16th 27th 63.5 Points Allowed 73.2 271st 262nd 30.4 Rebounds 34 54th 48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 10.3 39th 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 7.7 134th 150th 13.4 Assists 15.3 35th 51st 10.6 Turnovers 12.3 224th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.