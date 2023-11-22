The Northern Kentucky Norse (1-3) hit the court against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

  • The Islanders shot 45.1% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 43.9% the Norse's opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Texas A&M-CC had a 20-1 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Islanders were the 54th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Norse finished 48th.
  • The Islanders averaged 16.6 more points per game last year (80.1) than the Norse gave up to opponents (63.5).
  • Texas A&M-CC went 20-6 last season when it scored more than 63.5 points.

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Texas A&M-CC averaged 15.2 more points per game at home (87.9) than on the road (72.7).
  • At home, the Islanders allowed 71.4 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 74.9.
  • Beyond the arc, Texas A&M-CC made fewer treys on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (8.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.5%) than at home (41.3%) too.

Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Houston L 82-50 Fertitta Center
11/13/2023 Dallas Christian W 104-45 American Bank Center
11/16/2023 @ Texas Tech L 73-64 United Supermarkets Arena
11/22/2023 @ Northern Kentucky - Truist Arena
11/24/2023 LIU - Truist Arena
11/29/2023 @ UTEP - Don Haskins Center

