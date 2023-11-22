The Eastern Washington Eagles (3-1) go up against the Tarleton State Texans (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. It starts at 8:00 PM ET.

Tarleton State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas TV: ESPN+

Tarleton State vs. Eastern Washington 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up an average of 69.5 points per game last year, just 2.2 more points than the 67.3 the Texans allowed.

Eastern Washington went 15-1 last season when giving up fewer than 62.9 points.

Last year, the 62.9 points per game the Texans recorded were only 0.6 fewer points than the Eagles gave up (63.5).

Tarleton State went 8-6 last season when scoring more than 63.5 points.

The Texans shot 34.4% from the field last season, 11.1 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Eagles allowed to opponents.

The Eagles shot at a 21.3% clip from the field last season, 24.2 percentage points fewer than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Texans averaged.

Tarleton State Schedule