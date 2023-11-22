How to Watch the Tarleton State vs. Eastern Washington Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Eastern Washington Eagles (3-1) go up against the Tarleton State Texans (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. It starts at 8:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Tarleton State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tarleton State vs. Eastern Washington 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles put up an average of 69.5 points per game last year, just 2.2 more points than the 67.3 the Texans allowed.
- Eastern Washington went 15-1 last season when giving up fewer than 62.9 points.
- Last year, the 62.9 points per game the Texans recorded were only 0.6 fewer points than the Eagles gave up (63.5).
- Tarleton State went 8-6 last season when scoring more than 63.5 points.
- The Texans shot 34.4% from the field last season, 11.1 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
- The Eagles shot at a 21.3% clip from the field last season, 24.2 percentage points fewer than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Texans averaged.
Tarleton State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Howard Payne
|W 106-38
|Wisdom Gym
|11/10/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 70-63
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 64-55
|The Pit
|11/22/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|11/29/2023
|SFA
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|12/2/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
