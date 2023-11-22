Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-2) face the Tarleton State Texans (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at JSerra Pavilion. This clash will start at 5:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Tarleton State Players to Watch
- Jakorie Smith: 16.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Lue Williams: 13.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kiandre Gaddy: 12.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Devon Barnes: 9.0 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Emmanuel Innocenti: 4.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch
Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison
|Tarleton State Rank
|Tarleton State AVG
|CSU Bakersfield AVG
|CSU Bakersfield Rank
|254th
|70.8
|Points Scored
|69.4
|267th
|148th
|68.4
|Points Allowed
|71.0
|202nd
|271st
|31.2
|Rebounds
|30.8
|281st
|108th
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|173rd
|325th
|5.0
|3pt Made
|4.2
|347th
|281st
|11.2
|Assists
|10.2
|323rd
|302nd
|14.2
|Turnovers
|11.0
|122nd
