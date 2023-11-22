The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-2) face the Tarleton State Texans (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at JSerra Pavilion. This clash will start at 5:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information

Tarleton State Players to Watch

  • Jakorie Smith: 16.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Lue Williams: 13.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Kiandre Gaddy: 12.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Devon Barnes: 9.0 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Emmanuel Innocenti: 4.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison

Tarleton State Rank Tarleton State AVG CSU Bakersfield AVG CSU Bakersfield Rank
254th 70.8 Points Scored 69.4 267th
148th 68.4 Points Allowed 71.0 202nd
271st 31.2 Rebounds 30.8 281st
108th 10.6 Off. Rebounds 9.6 173rd
325th 5.0 3pt Made 4.2 347th
281st 11.2 Assists 10.2 323rd
302nd 14.2 Turnovers 11.0 122nd

