Stars vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A pair of the top teams in the Western Conference, the Dallas Stars (fourth in the conference at 12-4-1) and the Vegas Golden Knights (first at 13-4-2), square off on Wednesday, November 22 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-135)
|Golden Knights (+110)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 73.3% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (11-4).
- Dallas is 8-1 (winning 88.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.
- The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this matchup.
- In nine games this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|60 (8th)
|Goals
|64 (4th)
|47 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|47 (8th)
|12 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (6th)
|7 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (10th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 7-3-0 overall.
- Seven of Dallas' last 10 games went over.
- The Stars and their opponents combined for an average of 6.0 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars are putting up 0.9 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Stars create the eighth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 60 this season.
- The Stars have allowed the eighth-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 47 (2.8 per game).
- With a +13 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the NHL.
