A pair of the top teams in the Western Conference, the Dallas Stars (fourth in the conference at 12-4-1) and the Vegas Golden Knights (first at 13-4-2), square off on Wednesday, November 22 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-135) Golden Knights (+110) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 73.3% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (11-4).

Dallas is 8-1 (winning 88.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this matchup.

In nine games this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 60 (8th) Goals 64 (4th) 47 (8th) Goals Allowed 47 (8th) 12 (18th) Power Play Goals 15 (6th) 7 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (10th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 7-3-0 overall.

Seven of Dallas' last 10 games went over.

The Stars and their opponents combined for an average of 6.0 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Stars are putting up 0.9 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Stars create the eighth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 60 this season.

The Stars have allowed the eighth-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 47 (2.8 per game).

With a +13 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.