Wednesday's game between the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) and SMU Mustangs (4-1) going head-to-head at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 73-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wisconsin, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET on November 22.

Based on our computer prediction, SMU is projected to cover the spread (7.5) against Wisconsin. The two teams are expected to go over the 138.5 total.

SMU vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Suncoast Credit Union Arena Line: Wisconsin -7.5

Wisconsin -7.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Wisconsin -350, SMU +280

SMU vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 73, SMU 69

Spread & Total Prediction for SMU vs. Wisconsin

Pick ATS: SMU (+7.5)



SMU (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Wisconsin has put together a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season, while SMU is 2-2-0. The Badgers have gone over the point total in three games, while Mustangs games have gone over one time. The teams average 152.6 points per game, 14.1 more points than this matchup's total.

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs have a +66 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.2 points per game. They're putting up 77.2 points per game, 158th in college basketball, and are giving up 64 per contest to rank 73rd in college basketball.

SMU wins the rebound battle by 5.8 boards on average. It collects 38.2 rebounds per game, 56th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.4.

SMU knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (212th in college basketball) while shooting 31.3% from deep (226th in college basketball). It is making 1.4 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.6 per game at 27.5%.

SMU has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.4 per game (91st in college basketball) while forcing 14.6 (71st in college basketball).

