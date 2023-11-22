Wednesday's game between the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) and SMU Mustangs (4-1) matching up at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 72-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wisconsin, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:30 PM ET on November 22.

According to our computer prediction, SMU projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup versus Wisconsin. The over/under is currently listed at 144.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SMU vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Suncoast Credit Union Arena Line: Wisconsin -7.5

Wisconsin -7.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Wisconsin -350, SMU +275

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

SMU vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 72, SMU 69

Spread & Total Prediction for SMU vs. Wisconsin

Pick ATS: SMU (+7.5)



SMU (+7.5) Pick OU: Under (144.5)



Wisconsin is 2-3-0 against the spread, while SMU's ATS record this season is 2-2-0. The Badgers have gone over the point total in three games, while Mustangs games have gone over one time. The two teams combine to score 152.6 points per game, 8.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs are outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game, with a +66 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.2 points per game (158th in college basketball) and allow 64 per contest (74th in college basketball).

SMU wins the rebound battle by 5.8 boards on average. It collects 38.2 rebounds per game, 60th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.4.

SMU knocks down 1.4 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7 (209th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.6.

SMU has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (94th in college basketball), 4.2 fewer than the 14.6 it forces (73rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.