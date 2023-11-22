Wednesday's contest at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) matching up with the SMU Mustangs (4-1) at 8:30 PM ET (on November 22). Our computer prediction projects a close 72-69 win for Wisconsin, so expect a tight matchup.

There is no line set for the matchup.

SMU vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

SMU vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 72, SMU 69

Spread & Total Prediction for SMU vs. Wisconsin

Computer Predicted Spread: Wisconsin (-3.0)

Wisconsin (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 141.5

Wisconsin has put together a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season, while SMU is 2-2-0. A total of three out of the Badgers' games this season have gone over the point total, and one of the Mustangs' games have gone over.

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs' +66 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.2 points per game (160th in college basketball) while allowing 64 per outing (74th in college basketball).

SMU wins the rebound battle by an average of 5.8 boards. It pulls down 38.2 rebounds per game (60th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.4.

SMU makes 7 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents. It shoots 31.3% from beyond the arc (223rd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 27.5%.

SMU has committed 4.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.4 (95th in college basketball) while forcing 14.6 (77th in college basketball).

