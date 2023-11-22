The Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) are favored by 7.5 points against the SMU Mustangs (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The over/under is 138.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

SMU vs. Wisconsin Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wisconsin -7.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mustangs Betting Records & Stats

SMU has combined with its opponent to score more than 138.5 points in three of four games this season.

SMU's games this year have had a 141.2-point total on average, 2.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

SMU has covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

SMU was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Mustangs are undefeated in two games this season when they're the underdog by +280 or more on the moneyline.

SMU has an implied victory probability of 26.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

SMU vs. Wisconsin Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wisconsin 3 60% 75.4 152.6 67.4 131.4 134.9 SMU 3 75% 77.2 152.6 64 131.4 145

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional SMU Insights & Trends

The Mustangs average 9.8 more points per game (77.2) than the Badgers give up to opponents (67.4).

SMU has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 4-0 overall record in games it scores more than 67.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

SMU vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wisconsin 2-3-0 1-1 3-2-0 SMU 2-2-0 0-0 1-3-0

SMU vs. Wisconsin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wisconsin SMU 11-6 Home Record 7-9 6-6 Away Record 1-10 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-9-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.