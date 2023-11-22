The Sam Houston Bearkats (2-3) battle the Grambling Tigers (2-3) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sam Houston vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sam Houston Stats Insights

This season, the Bearkats have a 38.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.2% lower than the 48% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.

The Tigers are the 282nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bearkats sit at 222nd.

The Bearkats record 72.4 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 79.6 the Tigers allow.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Sam Houston averaged 79.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 14.5 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Bearkats ceded 11 fewer points per game (53.2) than when playing on the road (64.2).

Looking at three-pointers, Sam Houston performed better in home games last year, draining 8.9 threes per game with a 39.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule