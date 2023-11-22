Will Ryan Suter Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 22?
Should you wager on Ryan Suter to find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights meet up on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan Suter score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Suter stats and insights
- Suter is yet to score through 17 games this season.
- In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Suter has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 47 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.4 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Suter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:12
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:37
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|19:17
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:41
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|21:30
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:54
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|24:39
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:23
|Away
|W 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.