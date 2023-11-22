The Dallas Stars, Roope Hintz included, will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Hintz in that upcoming Stars-Golden Knights matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Roope Hintz vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Hintz Season Stats Insights

Hintz has averaged 16:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Hintz has scored a goal in six of 16 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 10 of 16 games this season, Hintz has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Hintz has had an assist in a game seven times this season over 16 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Hintz hits the over on his points prop total is 61.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hintz has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hintz Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 47 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 16 Games 10 16 Points 7 7 Goals 2 9 Assists 5

