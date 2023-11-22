Alperen Sengun and Desmond Bane are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies play at Toyota Center on Wednesday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -147)

Sengun's 19.3 points per game average is 1.2 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (nine) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Sengun's season-long assist average -- 6.7 per game -- is 2.2 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +120) 8.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +126)

Wednesday's over/under for Fred VanVleet is 17.5. That's 2.2 more than his season average.

He collects three rebounds per game, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.

VanVleet has collected seven assists per game, 1.5 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday (8.5).

He drains 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet total on Wednesday (3.5).

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -189)

Jalen Green is averaging 17.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.8 lower than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Green's assist average -- 1.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (2.5).

Green has connected on one three-pointer per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -108)

Bane is averaging 24 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.5 lower than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Bane averages 4.3 assists, 1.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Bane has made 3.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.