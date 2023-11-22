The Houston Rockets (6-6) are favored (-5.5) to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (3-10) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Toyota Center. The game airs on Space City Home Network and BSSE. The matchup's over/under is set at 213.5.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rockets -5.5 213.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

In five of 12 games this season, Houston and its opponents have scored more than 213.5 points.

Houston's outings this year have an average point total of 216.9, 3.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Rockets have a 9-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Houston has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

Houston has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -225.

The Rockets have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Rockets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 213.5 % of Games Over 213.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rockets 5 41.7% 109.9 218.6 107 221.2 220.6 Grizzlies 8 61.5% 108.7 218.6 114.2 221.2 223.6

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

Houston has a better record against the spread in home games (6-1-0) than it does in road games (3-2-0).

The Rockets average only 4.3 fewer points per game (109.9) than the Grizzlies give up (114.2).

Houston has a 4-1 record against the spread and a 3-2 record overall when scoring more than 114.2 points.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Rockets and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 9-3 0-0 4-8 Grizzlies 5-8 3-1 6-7

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Rockets Grizzlies 109.9 Points Scored (PG) 108.7 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 4-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-4 3-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-4 107 Points Allowed (PG) 114.2 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 7-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-1 5-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-3

