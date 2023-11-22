The Houston Rockets (4-3) are home in Southwest Division play against the Memphis Grizzlies (1-7) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these clubs this year.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, BSSE

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun posts 19.3 points, 6.7 assists and 9.0 boards per contest.

Fred VanVleet averages 15.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocks.

Jalen Green puts up 17.7 points, 5.0 boards and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jabari Smith Jr. puts up 11.3 points, 7.3 boards and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 37.8% from the field and 22.2% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Dillon Brooks puts up 14.3 points, 3.3 boards and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 53.3% from the field and 53.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made treys per game.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane is putting up 24.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He's also draining 42.4% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game.

Xavier Tillman is averaging 12.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He's draining 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 15.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is making 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Marcus Smart is putting up 15.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. He is making 53.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per contest.

Ziaire Williams gives the Grizzlies 12.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while delivering 0.0 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison

Rockets Grizzlies 112.6 Points Avg. 107.5 106.7 Points Allowed Avg. 114.1 48.7% Field Goal % 43.6% 39.0% Three Point % 32.4%

