The Houston Rockets (6-6) are favored (-5.5) to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (3-10) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Toyota Center. The game airs on Space City Home Network and BSSE.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 116 - Grizzlies 104

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Rockets (- 5.5)

Rockets (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-11.2)

Rockets (-11.2) Pick OU: Over (214.5)



Over (214.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.9

The Rockets (9-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 75% of the time, 36.5% more often than the Grizzlies (5-8-0) this season.

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2023-24, Memphis and its opponents do it more often (46.2% of the time) than Houston and its opponents (33.3%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Rockets are 2-0, a better record than the Grizzlies have recorded (1-5) as moneyline underdogs.

Rockets Performance Insights

The Rockets have been carried by their defense, as they rank fifth-best in the NBA by allowing only 107 points per game. They rank 25th in the league in points scored (109.9 per contest).

Houston is averaging 43.3 boards per game (20th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 44.5 rebounds per contest (19th-ranked).

This year, the Rockets rank 12th in the league in assists, averaging 26.3 per game.

Houston ranks ninth in the NBA with 12.7 turnovers per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 18th with 13.4 forced turnovers per game.

This year, the Rockets are making 12.4 three-pointers per game (15th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 36.2% (14th-ranked) from downtown.

