On Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Toyota Center, the Houston Rockets (6-6) will be attempting to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Memphis Grizzlies (3-10). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSE.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Space City Home Network and BSSE Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rockets Moneyline Grizzlies Moneyline BetMGM Rockets (-5.5) 213.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Rockets (-5.5) 213 -225 +188 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Rockets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Rockets have a +35 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 109.9 points per game to rank 25th in the league and are giving up 107 per outing to rank fifth in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are being outscored by 5.5 points per game, with a -72 scoring differential overall. They put up 108.7 points per game (28th in NBA), and give up 114.2 per contest (19th in league).

These two teams score 218.6 points per game combined, 5.1 more than this game's over/under.

These teams give up 221.2 points per game combined, 7.7 more points than the total for this contest.

Houston has compiled a 9-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Memphis has put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Rockets and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +25000 +8000 - Grizzlies +8000 +4000 -

