The Rice Owls (1-3) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the New Mexico Lobos (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. This contest is at 9:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

Rice vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rice Stats Insights

The Owls shot at a 46.6% rate from the field last season, three percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Lobos averaged.

Rice compiled a 13-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.6% from the field.

The Owls were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Lobos finished 231st.

The Owls scored an average of 76.9 points per game last year, only 2.6 more points than the 74.3 the Lobos gave up to opponents.

Rice put together a 13-5 record last season in games it scored more than 74.3 points.

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Rice scored 81.1 points per game last season, 8.9 more than it averaged on the road (72.2).

In 2022-23, the Owls gave up 5.7 fewer points per game at home (73.8) than on the road (79.5).

At home, Rice sunk 9.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.8). Rice's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than on the road (34.7%).

Rice Upcoming Schedule