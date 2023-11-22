Panthers vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers (12-5-1) will aim to prolong a six-game home win streak when they take on the Boston Bruins (13-1-3) on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-110)
|Bruins (-110)
|6
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been favored on the moneyline 10 times this season, and have gone 8-2 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Florida has a record of 9-2 (winning 81.8%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Panthers have an implied win probability of 52.4%.
- Florida's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 10 times.
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins won the only game they played as an underdog this season.
- Boston has entered three games this season as an underdog by -110 or more and won each of those games.
- The implied probability of a win by the Bruins, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.
- Boston has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in seven of 17 games this season.
Panthers vs Bruins Additional Info
Panthers vs. Bruins Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|57 (14th)
|Goals
|59 (11th)
|49 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|37 (1st)
|10 (22nd)
|Power Play Goals
|13 (13th)
|14 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|6 (1st)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 contests Florida has gone 8-2-0 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.
- In its past 10 contests, Florida hit the over seven times.
- The average amount of goals in the Panthers' past 10 games is 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 0.9 higher than their season-long average.
- The Panthers offense's 57 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- On defense, the Panthers have been one of the best squads in league play, allowing 49 goals to rank 10th.
- The team has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +8 this season.
Bruins Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, Boston went 5-5-0 against the spread and 7-1-2 straight up.
- In its past 10 contests, Boston has hit the over five times.
- The Bruins have averaged a total of 6 combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- Over the last 10 games, the Bruins and their opponents averaged 0.6 more goals than their season game score average of 9.3 goals.
- The Bruins have scored 59 goals this season (3.5 per game) to rank 11th in the NHL.
- The Bruins have allowed just 2.2 goals per game, 37 total, the fewest among league teams.
- They have a +22 goal differential, which is third-best in the league.
