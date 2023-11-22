The Florida Panthers (12-5-1) will aim to prolong a six-game home win streak when they take on the Boston Bruins (13-1-3) on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-110) Bruins (-110) 6 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been favored on the moneyline 10 times this season, and have gone 8-2 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Florida has a record of 9-2 (winning 81.8%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Panthers have an implied win probability of 52.4%.

Florida's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 10 times.

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins won the only game they played as an underdog this season.

Boston has entered three games this season as an underdog by -110 or more and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win by the Bruins, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Boston has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in seven of 17 games this season.

Panthers vs Bruins Additional Info

Panthers vs. Bruins Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Bruins Total (Rank) 57 (14th) Goals 59 (11th) 49 (10th) Goals Allowed 37 (1st) 10 (22nd) Power Play Goals 13 (13th) 14 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 6 (1st)

Panthers Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests Florida has gone 8-2-0 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 contests, Florida hit the over seven times.

The average amount of goals in the Panthers' past 10 games is 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their last 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 0.9 higher than their season-long average.

The Panthers offense's 57 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the league.

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the best squads in league play, allowing 49 goals to rank 10th.

The team has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +8 this season.

Bruins Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Boston went 5-5-0 against the spread and 7-1-2 straight up.

In its past 10 contests, Boston has hit the over five times.

The Bruins have averaged a total of 6 combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

Over the last 10 games, the Bruins and their opponents averaged 0.6 more goals than their season game score average of 9.3 goals.

The Bruins have scored 59 goals this season (3.5 per game) to rank 11th in the NHL.

The Bruins have allowed just 2.2 goals per game, 37 total, the fewest among league teams.

They have a +22 goal differential, which is third-best in the league.

