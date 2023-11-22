The Los Angeles Lakers (9-6) and the Dallas Mavericks (9-5) are scheduled to match up on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena, with a start time of 10:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, LeBron James and Luka Doncic are two players to watch.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Lakers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA, BSSW

Mavericks' Last Game

The Mavericks lost their most recent game to the Kings, 129-113, on Sunday. Doncic led the way with 25 points, plus 10 boards and seven assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 25 10 7 3 0 3 Kyrie Irving 23 2 1 0 0 2 Tim Hardaway Jr. 14 2 2 0 0 2

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic provides the Mavericks 41.0 points, 11.5 boards and 8.5 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocks.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s averages on the season are 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 35.5% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 3.0 treys per contest.

The Mavericks receive 12.5 points per game from Dereck Lively, plus 6.0 boards and 0.5 assists.

Josh Green averages 9.0 points, 2.5 boards and 1.5 assists, making 41.7% of his shots from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per contest.

The Mavericks receive 11.0 points, 6.0 boards and 0.0 assists per game from Grant Williams.

