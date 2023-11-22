Top Player Prop Bets for Mavericks vs. Lakers on November 22, 2023
Luka Doncic is one of the players with prop bets available when the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers play at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday (tipping at 10:30 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Mavericks vs Lakers Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Mavericks vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Mavericks vs Lakers Prediction
|Mavericks vs Lakers Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (Over: -114)
|8.5 (Over: -115)
|7.5 (Over: -135)
|3.5 (Over: -114)
- Wednesday's points prop bet for Doncic is 30.5 points. That is 10.5 fewer than his season average of 41.
- He has averaged 3.0 more rebounds per game (11.5) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (8.5).
- Doncic's year-long assist average -- 8.5 per game -- is 1.0 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (7.5).
- Doncic has hit six three pointers per game, 2.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).
Get Dončić gear at Fanatics!
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
LeBron James Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -108)
|7.5 (Over: -128)
|7.5 (Over: -130)
|2.5 (Over: +120)
- The 26.5 points prop total set for LeBron James on Wednesday is 3.5 more than his season scoring average (23).
- He has collected 10.3 rebounds per game, 2.8 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (7.5).
- James has averaged 7.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (7.5).
- James has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.