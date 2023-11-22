The Los Angeles Lakers (9-6) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (9-5) on November 22, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs on SportsNet LA and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports

Mavericks vs Lakers Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

Dallas has a 9-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 14th.

The Mavericks average 10.2 more points per game (122.8) than the Lakers allow (112.6).

Dallas is 9-4 when scoring more than 112.6 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Mavericks average 122.7 points per game at home, compared to 122.9 points per game away from home.

Dallas is giving up 120.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 120.

In home games, the Mavericks are making 0.9 fewer threes per game (16.2) than in away games (17.1). However, they have a better three-point percentage at home (39.9%) compared to in road games (38.1%).

Mavericks Injuries