The Los Angeles Lakers (9-6) are 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (9-5) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSW. The matchup's point total is set at 237.5.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -1.5 237.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas and its opponents have gone over 237.5 combined points in 11 of 14 games this season.

Dallas has an average total of 243.1 in its outings this year, 5.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Mavericks have compiled a 7-7-0 record against the spread.

Dallas has been the favorite in 11 games this season and won eight (72.7%) of those contests.

Dallas has a record of 6-3, a 66.7% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Mavericks.

Mavericks vs Lakers Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 11 78.6% 122.8 235.9 120.4 233 233.4 Lakers 4 26.7% 113.1 235.9 112.6 233 226.6

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

Dallas has done a better job covering the spread in road games (5-3-0) than it has at home (2-4-0).

The Mavericks record 122.8 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 112.6 the Lakers allow.

Dallas has a 7-6 record against the spread and a 9-4 record overall when putting up more than 112.6 points.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Mavericks and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 7-7 6-5 11-3 Lakers 6-9 2-2 5-10

Mavericks vs. Lakers Point Insights

Mavericks Lakers 122.8 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 7-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-1 9-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-1 120.4 Points Allowed (PG) 112.6 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 3-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-6 3-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-3

