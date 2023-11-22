Jalen Green and the rest of the Houston Rockets will be hitting the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 121-116 loss versus the Warriors, Green put up 16 points.

In this piece we'll break down Green's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-104)

Over 18.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+114)

Over 4.5 (+114) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-154)

Over 2.5 (-154) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-185)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Grizzlies were 11th in the NBA last year, giving up 113.0 points per game.

On the boards, the Grizzlies conceded 44.4 rebounds per game last season, 21st in the league in that category.

Allowing an average of 26.4 assists last year, the Grizzlies were the 26th-ranked team in the league.

The Grizzlies were the 25th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 13.0 makes per game.

Jalen Green vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 30 13 2 5 0 0 1 3/22/2023 37 32 3 3 3 0 0 3/1/2023 29 20 3 3 4 1 0 10/21/2022 35 33 5 2 4 0 1

