Jabari Smith Jr. and his Houston Rockets teammates face the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 121-116 loss against the Warriors, Smith put up 17 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Now let's dig into Smith's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (+100)

Over 12.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+104)

Over 7.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+110)

Looking to bet on one or more of Smith's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 113 points per game last season made the Grizzlies the 11th-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Grizzlies allowed 44.4 rebounds per game last season, 21st in the league in that category.

Allowing an average of 26.4 assists last year, the Grizzlies were the 26th-ranked squad in the league.

The Grizzlies gave up 13 made 3-pointers per game last season, 25th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 29 20 8 0 2 1 0 3/22/2023 31 16 5 2 4 0 1 3/1/2023 21 4 6 1 0 0 0 10/21/2022 35 10 1 1 2 3 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.