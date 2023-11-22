Dillon Brooks and the rest of the Houston Rockets will be facing off versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Brooks, in his most recent appearance, had 16 points in a 121-116 loss to the Warriors.

In this piece we'll break down Brooks' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-111)

Over 11.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-125)

Over 3.5 (-125) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+102)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Grizzlies conceded 113 points per contest last year, 11th in the league.

On the boards, the Grizzlies allowed 44.4 rebounds per contest last year, 21st in the NBA in that category.

Giving up an average of 26.4 assists last year, the Grizzlies were the 26th-ranked squad in the league.

The Grizzlies were the 25th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 13 makes per contest.

