Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If you reside in Dallas County, Texas and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carter High School at Atascocita High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Humble, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
