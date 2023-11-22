Baylor vs. Oregon State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 22
The No. 13 Baylor Bears (4-0) are heavy, 16.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Oregon State Beavers (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5 points.
Baylor vs. Oregon State Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Baylor
|-16.5
|143.5
Baylor Betting Records & Stats
- Baylor's games last season went over this contest's total of 143.5 points 20 times.
- Baylor games had an average of 147.3 points last season, 3.8 more than the over/under for this game.
- Baylor went 17-15-0 ATS last season.
- Baylor won 14 of the 22 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (63.6%).
- The Bears won all three games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1400 or shorter.
- Baylor has a 93.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Baylor vs. Oregon State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 143.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 143.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Baylor
|20
|62.5%
|77
|138.2
|70.3
|137.3
|145.2
|Oregon State
|5
|17.9%
|61.2
|138.2
|67
|137.3
|133
Additional Baylor Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Bears scored 77 points per game, 10 more points than the 67 the Beavers allowed.
- Baylor had a 15-8 record against the spread and a 17-6 record overall last season when putting up more than 67 points.
Baylor vs. Oregon State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Baylor
|17-15-0
|4-2
|18-14-0
|Oregon State
|15-13-0
|1-1
|11-17-0
Baylor vs. Oregon State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Baylor
|Oregon State
|14-3
|Home Record
|10-7
|5-5
|Away Record
|1-10
|10-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|82.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|64.4
|71.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|56.2
|8-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-8-0
