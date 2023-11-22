How to Watch Baylor vs. Oregon State on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 13 Baylor Bears (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning stretch when they visit the Oregon State Beavers (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs on ESPN2.
Baylor vs. Oregon State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
Baylor Stats Insights
- The Bears made 45% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Beavers allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- Baylor went 16-5 when it shot better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Bears were the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Beavers finished 328th.
- Last year, the Bears scored 10 more points per game (77) than the Beavers allowed (67).
- Baylor had a 17-6 record last season when scoring more than 67 points.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Baylor posted 11.1 more points per game (82.2) than it did in road games (71.1).
- The Bears allowed 66.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (75.9).
- At home, Baylor sunk one more treys per game (10.1) than when playing on the road (9.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to on the road (35.8%).
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|John Brown
|W 96-70
|Ferrell Center
|11/12/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 77-62
|Ferrell Center
|11/14/2023
|UMKC
|W 99-61
|Ferrell Center
|11/22/2023
|Oregon State
|-
|Barclays Center
|11/28/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Ferrell Center
|12/2/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|Ferrell Center
