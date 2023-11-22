The Houston Rockets, Alperen Sengun included, hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 20, Sengun produced 30 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in a 121-116 loss against the Warriors.

With prop bets available for Sengun, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-111)

Over 20.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-115)

Over 9.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-147)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Grizzlies allowed 113 points per contest last season, 11th in the league.

The Grizzlies were the 21st-ranked team in the NBA last season, conceding 44.4 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies conceded 26.4 per game last year, ranking them 26th in the NBA.

Defensively, the Grizzlies gave up 13 made three-pointers per game last season, 25th in the NBA.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 25 7 5 2 0 0 1 3/22/2023 32 25 8 4 0 0 2 3/1/2023 31 11 8 5 0 0 1 10/21/2022 27 23 12 1 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.