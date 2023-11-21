Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Tuesday's college basketball schedule features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Chicago State Cougars and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Chicago State Cougars vs. No. 17 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Purcell Pavilion
- Location: South Bend, Indiana
How to Watch Chicago State vs. Notre Dame
- TV: ACC Network Extra
