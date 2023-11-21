Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wichita County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Wichita County, Texas, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wichita County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wichita Falls High School at Peaster High School
- Game Time: 1:15 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Weatherford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Electra High School at Bellevue High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Bellevue, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.