The UTEP Miners (4-0) welcome in the California Golden Bears (2-2) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 12:30 AM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

UTEP vs. Cal Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:30 AM ET
  • Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
  • TV: CBS Sports Network

UTEP Stats Insights

  • The Miners made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Golden Bears allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
  • In games UTEP shot better than 45.2% from the field, it went 9-4 overall.
  • The Miners were the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Bears ranked 351st.
  • Last year, the 68.5 points per game the Miners averaged were only 1.6 fewer points than the Golden Bears allowed (70.1).
  • UTEP had a 9-4 record last season when scoring more than 70.1 points.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UTEP scored 69.9 points per game last year at home, which was 3.3 more points than it averaged in road games (66.6).
  • The Miners gave up 63.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 74.7 in road games.
  • UTEP drained 4.8 treys per game with a 28.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 2.8% points worse than it averaged away from home (4.9, 30.9%).

UTEP Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 USAO W 123-72 Don Haskins Center
11/13/2023 UCSB W 89-76 Don Haskins Center
11/17/2023 Austin Peay W 71-63 Don Haskins Center
11/21/2023 Cal - JSerra Pavilion
11/25/2023 @ Loyola Marymount - Gersten Pavilion
11/29/2023 Texas A&M-CC - Don Haskins Center

