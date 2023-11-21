The McNeese Cowboys (4-1) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Texas State Bobcats (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Texas State vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Texas State Stats Insights

The Bobcats shot at a 44.2% rate from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points fewer than the 47% shooting opponents of the Cowboys averaged.

Last season, Texas State had a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 47% from the field.

The Bobcats were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cowboys finished 23rd.

The Bobcats' 66 points per game last year were 9.4 fewer points than the 75.4 the Cowboys gave up.

Texas State put together a 3-0 record last season in games it scored more than 75.4 points.

Texas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Texas State scored 2.2 more points per game at home (66.1) than away (63.9).

The Bobcats gave up 68.2 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 away.

Texas State sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (4.1 per game) than away (4.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.9%) than away (30%).

