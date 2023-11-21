Tuesday's game at Mabee Center has the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-3) matching up with the Texas Southern Tigers (0-4) at 8:00 PM ET on November 21. Our computer prediction projects a 72-63 win for Oral Roberts, who are favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Texas Southern vs. Oral Roberts Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Mabee Center

Texas Southern vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: Oral Roberts 72, Texas Southern 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Southern vs. Oral Roberts

Computer Predicted Spread: Oral Roberts (-9.0)

Oral Roberts (-9.0) Computer Predicted Total: 134.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Southern Performance Insights

Texas Southern ranked 241st in college basketball last year with 69.2 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 235th with 71.9 points allowed per contest.

Last season the Tigers grabbed 33.9 boards per game (58th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 32.1 rebounds per contest (247th-ranked).

Last year Texas Southern ranked 281st in college basketball in assists, dishing out 11.8 per game.

The Tigers fell short in the turnover area last year, ranking 25th-worst in college basketball with 14.0 turnovers per game. They ranked 102nd with 12.9 forced turnovers per contest.

The Tigers missed the mark in terms of threes last season, ranking third-worst in the country in threes made per game (4.6) and -2-worst in three-point percentage (27.3%).

Texas Southern allowed 6.8 threes per game (128th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 33.7% three-point percentage (178th-ranked).

Last season Texas Southern took 71.9% two-pointers, accounting for 82% of the team's buckets. It shot 28.1% from three-point land (18% of the team's baskets).

