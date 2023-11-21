The Texas Southern Tigers (0-4) hope to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Texas Southern vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas Southern Stats Insights

The Tigers shot at a 42.7% clip from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles averaged.

Last season, Texas Southern had an 8-10 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Tigers were the 58th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Eagles finished 256th.

The Tigers put up only 1.0 fewer point per game last year (69.2) than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.2).

Texas Southern put together a 7-7 record last season in games it scored more than 70.2 points.

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Southern scored more points at home (75.4 per game) than away (64.5) last season.

At home, the Tigers allowed 70.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.3).

Beyond the arc, Texas Southern drained fewer triples on the road (4.4 per game) than at home (5.1) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (29.1%) than at home (26.6%).

