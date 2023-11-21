The Santa Clara Broncos (4-1) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Leavey Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M-CC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC vs. Santa Clara Scoring Comparison

The Islanders score an average of 70.0 points per game, 18.4 more points than the 51.6 the Broncos give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 51.6 points, Texas A&M-CC is 2-1.

Santa Clara's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 70.0 points.

The Broncos average 66.6 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 55.0 the Islanders allow.

Santa Clara is 3-1 when scoring more than 55.0 points.

Texas A&M-CC has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 66.6 points.

This season the Broncos are shooting 41.4% from the field, 6.9% higher than the Islanders concede.

