Tuesday's game that pits the TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) against the Alcorn State Braves (1-4) at Schollmaier Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 91-63 in favor of TCU, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 21.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

TCU vs. Alcorn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

TCU vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 91, Alcorn State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for TCU vs. Alcorn State

Computer Predicted Spread: TCU (-28.7)

TCU (-28.7) Computer Predicted Total: 153.9

TCU Performance Insights

TCU put up 75.3 points per game and gave up 68.4 last season, ranking them 90th in the country offensively and 123rd on defense.

With 33.3 rebounds per game and 31.9 rebounds conceded, the Horned Frogs were 86th and 231st in college basketball, respectively, last year.

At 16.1 assists per game, TCU was 18th-best in the nation last year.

The Horned Frogs were the 23rd-worst squad in college basketball in 3-pointers made (5.6 per game) and 331st in 3-point percentage (31.0%) last year.

TCU gave up 6.3 3-pointers per game and conceded 30.8% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 64th and 31st, respectively, in the country.

Last year, the Horned Frogs attempted 70.1% of their shots from inside the arc, and 29.9% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 79.6% of the Horned Frogs' buckets were 2-pointers, and 20.4% were 3-pointers.

