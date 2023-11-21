The Alcorn State Braves (1-4) will try to end a four-game road losing streak at the TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

TCU vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

TCU Stats Insights

Last season, the Horned Frogs had a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Braves' opponents hit.

In games TCU shot better than 44.7% from the field, it went 13-5 overall.

The Braves ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball. The Horned Frogs finished 86th.

Last year, the 75.3 points per game the Horned Frogs scored were just 4.7 more points than the Braves gave up (70.6).

TCU went 18-3 last season when scoring more than 70.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU put up 77.9 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 72.4 points per contest.

Defensively the Horned Frogs were better in home games last season, allowing 63.5 points per game, compared to 76.3 in road games.

TCU drained 5.4 treys per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged in road games (5 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Upcoming Schedule