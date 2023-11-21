The Alcorn State Braves (1-4) will try to end a four-game road losing streak at the TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

TCU vs. Alcorn State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

TCU Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Horned Frogs had a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Braves' opponents hit.
  • In games TCU shot better than 44.7% from the field, it went 13-5 overall.
  • The Braves ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball. The Horned Frogs finished 86th.
  • Last year, the 75.3 points per game the Horned Frogs scored were just 4.7 more points than the Braves gave up (70.6).
  • TCU went 18-3 last season when scoring more than 70.6 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • TCU put up 77.9 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 72.4 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Horned Frogs were better in home games last season, allowing 63.5 points per game, compared to 76.3 in road games.
  • TCU drained 5.4 treys per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged in road games (5 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Omaha W 82-60 Schollmaier Arena
11/14/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley W 88-55 Schollmaier Arena
11/17/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 86-52 Schollmaier Arena
11/21/2023 Alcorn State - Schollmaier Arena
11/27/2023 Houston Christian - Schollmaier Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

