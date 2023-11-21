How to Watch TCU vs. Alcorn State on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Alcorn State Braves (1-4) will try to end a four-game road losing streak at the TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
TCU vs. Alcorn State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
TCU Stats Insights
- Last season, the Horned Frogs had a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Braves' opponents hit.
- In games TCU shot better than 44.7% from the field, it went 13-5 overall.
- The Braves ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball. The Horned Frogs finished 86th.
- Last year, the 75.3 points per game the Horned Frogs scored were just 4.7 more points than the Braves gave up (70.6).
- TCU went 18-3 last season when scoring more than 70.6 points.
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- TCU put up 77.9 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 72.4 points per contest.
- Defensively the Horned Frogs were better in home games last season, allowing 63.5 points per game, compared to 76.3 in road games.
- TCU drained 5.4 treys per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged in road games (5 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Omaha
|W 82-60
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/14/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 88-55
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 86-52
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/27/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
